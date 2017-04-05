Μετά από 3 χρόνια, η Apple αναβαθμίζει την σειρά των Mac Pro!

Το Quad-Core μοντέλο με dual AMD FirePro D300 GPUs αναβαθμίζεται σε 6-Core με dual D500 GPUs και 16GB RAM. Η τιμή του, στο US Apple store: $2,999.

Το 6-Core μοντέλο με dual AMD FirePro D500 GPUs αναβαθμίζεται σε 8-Core με dual D700 GPUs και 16GB RAM. Η τιμή του, στο US Apple store: $3,999.

Αμφότερα τα μοντέλα έρχονται εξοπλισμένα με 256GB PCIe flash storage, 4 θύρες USB 3.0, 6 θύρες Thunderbolt 2, dual Gigabit Ethernet, και μία θύρα HDMI 1.4.

Παράλληλα με την σημερινή αναβάθμιση των Mac Pro, η Apple διαμήνυσε (Phil Schiller via Daring Fireball) πως έρχονται ριζικές αλλαγές στην σειρά των “επαγγελματικών” της μηχανημάτων τα οποία και θα γίνουν “modular” υποστηρίζοντας παραμετροποιήσεις και αναβαθμίσεις επί μέρους hardware όπως κάρτες γραφικών κτλ.:

With regards to the Mac Pro, we are in the process of what we call “completely rethinking the Mac Pro.” We’re working on it. We have a team working hard on it right now, and we want to architect it so that we can keep it fresh with regular improvements, and we’re committed to making it our highest-end, high-throughput desktop system, designed for our demanding pro customers.

As part of doing a new Mac Pro — it is, by definition, a modular system — we will be doing a pro display as well. Now you won’t see any of those products this year; we’re in the process of that. We think it’s really important to create something great for our pro customers who want a Mac Pro modular system, and that’ll take longer than this year to do.

In the interim, we know there are a number of customers who continue to buy our [current Mac Pros]. To be clear, our current Mac Pro has met the needs of some of our customers, and we know clearly not all of our customers. None of this is black and white, it’s a wide variety of customers. Some… it’s the kind of system they wanted; others, it was not.

In the meantime, we’re going to update the configs to make it faster and better for their dollar. This is not a new model, not a new design, we’re just going to update the configs. We’re doing that this week. We can give you the specifics on that.

The CPUs, we’re moving them down the line. The GPUs, down the line, to get more performance per dollar for customers who DO need to continue to buy them on the interim until we get to a newly architected system.