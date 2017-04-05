Indie Corner: Νέα κατηγορία με συγκεντρωμένα τα indie games στο κατάστημα Google Play

Συνεχίζονται οι προσθήκες νέων κατηγοριών στο κατάστημα Google Play, καθώς μετά την “Free App of the Week” η Google φέρνει στο προσκήνιο τους ανεξάρτητους (indie) developers προωθώντας το έργο τους με ακόμη καλύτερο τρόπο. Στην κατηγορία “Indie Corner” θα βρείτε όλες τις νέες κυκλοφορίες, τις κορυφαίες επιλογές τους και κλασικά masterpieces όπως τα LIMBO, This War of Mine και Machinarium.

Μέχρι στιγμής βλέπουμε στην Indie Corner τα εξής:

Shadowmatic by Triada Studio Games

Reactor – Energy Sector Tycoon (Robert Grzybek RSG)

Cubway (ArmNomads LLC)

Alto’s Adventure (Noodlecake Studios Inc)

Soul Knight (ChillyRoom)

The Battle of Polytopia (Midjiwan AB)

Happy Hop: Kawaii Jump (Platonic Games)

Cube Escape: The Cave (Rusty Lake)

Bravium – RPG & Hero Defense (INGAME)

Blasty Bubs – Brick Breaker (QuickByte Games)

Happy Star (Adventure Islands)

Little Lords of Twilight (Bkorn Studios)

Retro Rocket Rescue (Little Yeti Games)

PinOut (Mediocre)

Tap Tap Fish (Cheetah Games)

Chezz (QuickByte Games)

War Friends (Chillingo)

Lost Maze (Lemon Jam Studio)

Warlock’s Tower (Midipixel)

Land Sliders (Prettygreat)

Time Surfer (Kumobious)

Alphabear (Spry Fox LLC)

The Silent Age (House on Fire)

Mekorama (Martin Magni)

Badland (Frogmind)

Mushroom 11 (Untame)

Island Delta (Noodlecake Studios Inc)

Reigns (DevolverDigital)

Prune (Joel McDonald)

Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition (Klei Entertainment Inc.)

LIMBO (Playdead)

Downwell (DevolverDigital)

Link Twin (Carbon Incubator)

Paperback (Fowers Games)

Retro City Rampage (Vblank Entertainment)

Unworded (Playdigious)

Causality (Loju)

Monument Valley (us two games)

Dar Echo (RAC7)

The Banner Sage (Versus Evil

Framed (Noodlecake Studios)

Threes! (Sirvo llc)

This War of Mine (11 bit studios)

Leo’s Fortune (1337 & Senri LLC)

Machinarium (Amanita Design)

Kingdom: New Land (Raw Fury)

The Room Three (Fireproof Games)

Samorost 3 (Amanita Design)

