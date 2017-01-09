Η τηλεόραση LG SIGNATURE W7 Wallpaper κερδίζει το βραβείο Best of the Best στη CES 2017

[Δ.Τ.]

Η LG απέσπασε περισσότερα από 90 βραβεία στη Διεθνή Έκθεση CES 2017, ξεχωρίζοντας ιδιαίτερα για το πολυπόθητο, επίσημο βραβείο από το Engadget ‘CES Best of the Best Award’, το οποίο κατέληξε στα χέρια της εταιρείας για τη νέα, επαναστατική LG Signature W7 Wallpaper OLED 4K σειρά τηλεοράσεων. Παράλληλα η LG τιμήθηκε και με μια σειρά από best-of-show επαίνους επίσης για τη σειρά W7 αλλά και για το ψυγείο LG Smart InstaView. Εκτός από τα βραβεία που συγκέντρωσε από κορυφαίους τίτλους μέσων από όλο τον κόσμο, η LG έλαβε επίσης 21 ‘CES Innovation Awards’ από την ένωση ‘Consumer Technology Association’ (CTA) για προϊόντα από τις κατηγορίες των οικιακών συσκευών, της οικιακής ψυχαγωγίας και της κινητής τηλεφωνίας.

Κατά τη διάρκεια της Διεθνής Έκθεσης CES 2017 η LG παρουσίασε νέα LG Signature προϊόντα, στα οποία συμπεριλαμβάνεται η LG Signature W7 Wallpaper OLED σειρά τηλεοράσεων, η οποία ηγήθηκε των νικητήριων προϊόντων της LG, αποσπώντας 20 Βραβεία ενώ τράβηξε τα βλέμματα των επισκεπτών της έκθεσης εξαιτίας του μοναδικού Picture-on-Wall σχεδιασμού της. Το ψυγείο LG Smart InstaView, το οποίο διαθέτει οθόνη αφής LCD 29 ιντσών, την υπηρεσία Alexa Voice της Amazon καθώς και μια σειρά από λειτουργίες μέσω WiFi ακολούθησε σε αριθμό κερδισμένων βραβείων.

Τα βραβεία που κέρδισε η LG στη CES 2017 περιλαμβάνουν:

LG SIGNATURE W7 OLED TV: Engadget Best of CES: Best of the Best, Engadget Best of CES: Best TV Product, Expert Reviews CES Top Picks: Best TV, Men’s Health Editors’ Choice Awards, TechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards: Best in Show, The Verge: Best TV, Advertising Age Best of CES, BGR Best of CES, CNET Best of CES 2017: The Best Thing We Saw, Pocket-Lint: Best TVs of CES, CNN Money Coolest Tech Products at CES, Dealerscope Best of CES, FOX News 10 Best Gadgets at CES, PCMag Best of CES: Best Television, Popular Mechanics Best of/Editors’ Choice CES Awards, Reviewed.com CES Editor’s Choice Winners, SlashGear: Best of CES, Sound & Vision/What Hi-Fi Stars of CES, Stuff Magazine Best TVs of CES 2017, Techlicious CES Top Picks, TechnoBuffalo Reader’s Choice Awards, TechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards: Best TV, AVS Forum Best New Products of CES 2017, Tom’s Guide Best of CES, Tweaktown Best of CES, TWICE Picks Awards: Video & TVs, T3 12 Best Gadgets We’ve Seen at CES, UberGizmo Best of CES, 9to5Toys Best of CES, EFTM Best of the Best

LG Smart InstaView Refrigerator: Expert Reviews CES Top Picks: Best Home Appliance, Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Winners, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances, Stuff Magazine 9 Best Gadgets with Amazon’s Voice Assistant, Techlicious CES Top Picks, TechnoBuffalo Reader’s Choice Awards, TechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards Best In-Home Gizmo, Tom’s Guide Best of CES

LG Hub Robot: SlashGear: Best of CES, WIRED Best of CES, The Verge: Best Robot,

The Telegraph Best Tech of the Week, Stuff Magazine 9 Best Gadgets with Amazon’s Voice Assistant, Chip Chick Best of CES

LG Gram 14: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Computer Peripherals, Engadget: Best of CES: Best PC Finalist, MSPoweruser Best Windows Devices to Come Out of CES

LG Gram 15.6: Thorrot Best of CES

LG SJ9 Sound Bar: Pocket-Lint Best Headphones and Speakers at CES, TechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards: Best Audio Accessory

LG SJ7 Sound Bar: EFTM Best Home Entertainment

LG Multi-Functional Bluetooth Speaker: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Portable Media Players and Accessories

LG ProBeam: The Verge: Best Projector, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Audio/Video Components and Accessories

LG SIGNATURE TWINWash Front-Load Washer and Dryer Pair: Better Homes and Gardens CES Editors’ Choice 2017 Innovation Awards, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances, TWICE Picks Awards: Major Appliances

LG 4-Door Refrigerator Door-in-Door, Dual View Camera: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances

LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances

LG HOM-BOT Network Water Mop: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Smart Home

LG CordZero Hanndstick Vacuum: Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Winners

LG PJ9: ZDNet: Best Smartphones, IoT Products at CES

LG Airport Guide Robot: Advertising Age Best of CES

LG Signature OLED 65 G6: Tech50+ Boomie Awards: Best Television of the Year

LG Air Purifier PuriCare 360: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances, TWICE Picks Awards: Connected Home Devices

LG Super UHD TVs: Pocket-Lint: Best TVs of CES

LG Display 55-inch Transparent TV: Mashable Best Tech of CES 2017, Chip Chick Best of CES

LG 65-inch B7 4K OLED TV: The Wall Street Journal Best of CES, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays, Digital Entertainment Group Awards: Best 4K Ultra HD TV

LG Flat 65-inch Super UHD 4K TV – TWICE Picks Awards: Connected Home Devices, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances

LG 65-inch 4K OLED TV: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays

LG 65-inch E7 OLED 4K TV: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays

LG 65-inch 4K LED TV with Advanced Accessibility Technologies: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays, TWICE Picks Awards: Video & TVs, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays: Tech for a better world

LG 65-inch B7 4K OLED TV with Advanced Accessibility Technologies: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Tech for a better world

LG 75-inch 4K ULTRA HD LED TV: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Eco-Design and Sustainable Technologies

LG 31.5-inch 4-side Borderless UHD 4K HDR Monitor: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Computer Peripherals

LG K8: TWICE Picks Awards: Smartphones & Tablets

LG V20: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Wireless Handsets

LG G5: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Wireless Handsets

LG FORCE: TWICE Picks Awards: Accessories

LG TONE Active+: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Headphones

LG ELECTRONICS: SMM Electronics Challenge Awards