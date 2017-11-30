Διαθέσιμο το Security Update του macOS High Sierra 10.13.1. Αναβαθμίστε άμεσα!

Η Apple έκανε διαθέσιμο το Security Update του macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 (Security Update 2017-001) που επιδιορθώνει το σοβαρό σφάλμα ασφαλείας για το οποίο σας ενημερώσαμε εχτές.

Αναβαθμίστε άμεσα!

Security Update 2017-001

Released November 29, 2017

Directory Utility

Available for: macOS High Sierra 10.13.1

Not impacted: macOS Sierra 10.12.6 and earlier

Impact: An attacker may be able to bypass administrator authentication without supplying the administrator’s password

Description: A logic error existed in the validation of credentials. This was addressed with improved credential validation.

CVE-2017-13872

When you install Security Update 2017-001 on your Mac, the build number of macOS will be 17B1002. Learn how to find the macOS version and build number on your Mac.