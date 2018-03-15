SEGA Mega Drive Classics: Νέα συλλογή με περισσότερα από 50 παιχνίδια (Golden Axe, Shinobi, Wonder Boy κ.ά.) για PS4, PC και Xbox One! [Video]

Σειρά της SEGA να χτυπήσει στην “ρετρολαγνεία” των gamers ανακοινώνοντας το πακέτο SEGA Mega Drive Classics για Xbox One, Windows PC και PS4, το οποίο θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 29 Μαΐου και περιλαμβάνει περισσότερα από 50 κλασικά παιχνίδια της παιχνιδοκονσόλας SEGA Mega Drive με βελτιώσεις στα γραφικά, υποστήριξη του horizontal flip mode και online/offline multiplayer.
Ακολουθεί η λίστα με τα διαθέσιμα παιχνίδια:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns III: Revenge of Columns
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Gain Ground
- Galaxy Force II
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker
- Light Crusader
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium
- Ristar
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- ToeJam& Earl
- Vectorman
- VectorMan 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
[SEGA]