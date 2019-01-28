Huawei Mate 9: Ξεκίνησε η αναβάθμιση στο Android 9 Pie

Ευχάριστα τα νέα για τους κατόχους του Huawei Mate 9, ίσως το κορυφαίο κατά την ταπεινή μου άποψη smartphone της εταιρείας σε σχέση με την τιμή πώλησης, καθώς ξεκίνησε η διανομή του Android Pie από την Κίνα!

Η αναβάθμιση έρχεται με κωδική ονομασία MHA-AL 9.0.1.150 (C00E62R1P12) και φέρνει μαζί της όλα τα νέα χαρακτηριστικά του EMUI 9.0, πλην αυτών που σχετίζονται με τον επεξεργαστή Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης των πιο πρόσφατων μοντέλων της εταιρείας (Mate 10 Pro, Mate 20 Pro, P20 Pro κλπ).

Ακολουθεί το επίσημο changelog:

EMUI 9.0 has arrived. Based on Android Pie, this version preserves the Android style, with a touch of nature and simplicity. It is full of technical wonders and simplified operations. We are confident that our improved and intuitive design will make the use of the device easier, safeguard your data and help you understand your digital habits. We are pleased and proud to present EMUI 9.0 in the palm of your hand.

Simply natural

Intuitive design - We have simplified the user interface in EMUI 9.0, making it easier and more intuitive to use.

Sounds of nature - To create a daily bond with nature, you will discover the alarms and ringtones inspired by mother nature.

Featured features - We have simplified the learning of your phone with graphically appealing instructions and descriptions.

Simple settings - EMUI 9.0 combines functions once separated into one smoother experience. All your most used settings are easier to access.

Live smart

Smart shopping - AR scanning capability meets image detection technology to help you monitor and purchase items.

Scan your dishes and calculate calories - Get information on the calories of hundreds of types of food. Controlling your diet has never been so simple.

AI Object Recognition - Scan to learn more about historic buildings and famous works of art

Protect your data, create better habits

Password Security - Do not worry about forgetting passwords. Just enter them in Password Security and the field will be filled in automatically after a simple and secure identity authentication.

Digital management - Take stock of your habits, manage your time and rest when needed. Digital management helps you balance your device usage habits so that you and your family can live in perfect harmony with technology.

Your mobile office

Project on screen - With wireless projection, you can chat on your phone while you show a presentation on larger screens.

Recorder - Adds functionality such as editing and acceleration to the Recorder and optimizes the interface for greater consistency and ease of use.

Backup, archive and sharing

Huawei Share 3.0 - Improves file transfer speed between your phone, your computer, and the Mopria printer.

Simplified efficiency

Faster start times - We have improved boot speeds for the most popular apps on the market.

Functionality - Once difficult operations are now very easy. Paying is not my state so fast, as well as opening large images and sharing photos, all through WeChat.

Update notes

The update will not delete any personal data, however we recommend backing up important data. Some third-party apps that are not compatible with Android 9.0 may not work properly after the upgrade. We recommend that you update these apps to their latest versions in the Google Play Store. If you experience problems during the upgrade phase, call Huawei customer service or visit the nearest Huawei service center for assistance. Some elements of the Home screen layout have been reorganized. This system version can be restored to the official version of EMUI 8.0 in Phone Management. Resetting your system version will remove your personal information. For more information, contact customer support.

[via]

