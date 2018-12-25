Instagram 2018: Αυτά είναι τα 10 posts με τα περισσότερα Likes ❤️

To 2018 φτάνει στο τέλος του και η απάντηση στο καυτό ερώτημα που ταλανίζει (!) όλους εμάς τους χρήστες του Instagram είναι εδώ!
Ποιά είναι τα Top10 posts του Instagram με τα περισσότερα Likes ❤️;
Aπό τα 10 posts, τα μισά (5) ανήκουν στην Kylie Jenner! Πρόκειται για φωτογραφίες της διάσημης celebrity με την κόρη της, τη Stormi, την οποία "εμφάνισε" στο κοινό αφού πρώτα κράτησε κρυφή την εγκυμοσύνη της και ενώ ταυτόχρονα διέψευδε τα δημοσιεύματα που την ήθελαν να περιμένει το πρώτο της παιδί.
Δύο (2) posts της σχετικής λίστας αφορούν τον ποδοσφαιριστή Cristiano Ronaldo, και ένα τον ράπερ XXXTentacion, ο οποίος δολοφονήθηκε τον Ιούνιο του 2018. Η λίστα συμπληρώνεται με τους Justin Bieber και Ariana Grande.
Ξεκινάμε λοιπόν την αντίστροφη μέτρηση:
10. O Cristiano Ronaldo με τη σύζυγό του, Georgina Rodriguez.
9. Η Kylie Jenner με την κόρη της, Stormi.
8. Η Kylie Jenner με την κόρη της, Stormi (ξανά).
7. Η Kylie Jenner με τη Stormi (ξανά μανά).
6. Ο Cristiano Ronaldo με τη φανέλα της Juventus.
5. Η τελευταία φωτογραφία του ράπερ XXXTentacion. Τα περισσότερα likes προήλθαν μετά τη δολοφονία του.
4. Η Ariana Grande ανεβάζει φωτογραφία του πρώην της, Mac Millar, ο οποίος πέθανε από υπερβολική δόση το 2018.
3. Η Kylie Jenner (ξανά) με τη Stormi.
2. Ο Justin Bieber αρραβωνιάστηκε τη Hailey Baldwin και μας ενημέρωσε σχετικά με 2 ασπρόμαυρες φωτογραφίες.
View this post on Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
1. Ναι. Όπως το περιμένατε. Η πρώτη θέση ανήκει σε ποιά-άλλη, στη Kylie Jenner και την πρώτη φωτογραφία της κόρης της, Stormi.
Αυτά ήταν τα Top10 posts του Instagram με τα περισσότερα Likes ❤️.
Ελπίζουμε το 2019 να δούμε μεγαλύτερη ποικιλία στη σχετική λίστα.