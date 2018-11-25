Blizzard Black Friday Sale: Έχεις 32 ακόμη ώρες - προλαβαίνεις!

32 ώρες απομένουν για τη λήξη του Black Friday Sale της Blizzard και την ευκαιρία να αποκτήσεις κάποιον από τους δημοφιλέστερους gaming τίτλους με έκπτωση που φτάνει το 66% !!!
- Overwatch (Legendary Edition) PC: €24,99 από €59,99
- Overwatch (Standard Edition) PC: €14,99 από €39,99
- Overwatch (Legendary Edition) PS4: €19,99 από €59,99
- Overwatch (Legendary Edition) Xbox One: €24 από €59,99
- World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth (Digital Deluxe Edition): €49,99 από €59,99
- World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth (Standard Edition): €34,99 από €44,99
- World of Warcraft Complete Collection (Digital Deluxe Edition): €54,99 από €64,99
- World of Warcraft Complete Collection (Standard Edition): €39,99 από €49,99
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Complete Collection): €74,99 από €99,99
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Legendary Collection): €38,99 από €59,99
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Digital Deluxe Edition): €67,99 από €79,99
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (+ Annual Pass Bundle): €59,49 από €69,99
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Standard Edition): €29,99 από €39,99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Digital Deluxe Enhanced Edition): €116,99 από €129,99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Digital Deluxe): €89,99 από €99,99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Standard Edition): €47,99 από €59,99
- Diablo III PC: €9,99 από €19,99
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls (Digital Deluxe Edition): €10 από €19,99
- Diablo III Battle Chest (Diablo III + Reaper of Souls expansion): €14,99 από €29,99
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer (expansion): €7,49 από €14,99
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection PS4: €19,79 από €59,99
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One: €28 από €69,99
- StarCraft Remastered: €7,49 από €14,99
- StarCraft II: Campaign Collection (Digital Deluxe Edition): €29,99 από €59,99
- StarCraft II: Campaign Collection (Standard Edition): €19,99 από €39,99
