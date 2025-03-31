macOS Sequoia 15.4: Τι νέο φέρνει η έκδοση που κυκλοφόρησε σήμερα

Η τέταρτη κύρια ενημέρωση του macOS Sequoia είναι πλέον διαθέσιμη για τους χρήστες Mac. Αυτή η έκδοση φέρνει βελτιώσεις στο Apple Intelligence και είναι λίγο πιο πλούσια σε χαρακτηριστικά από την προηγούμενη ενημέρωση macOS 15.3. Υπάρχουν δύο κύρια χαρακτηριστικά του Apple Intelligence που προσγειώνονται στο macOS 15.4:
- Μια ολοκαίνουργια εμπειρία Mail: Το Mail εισάγει νέους τρόπους για να διαχειρίζονται οι χρήστες τα εισερχόμενά τους. Η κατηγοριοποίηση επί της συσκευής οργανώνει και ταξινομεί τα εισερχόμενα emails σε Primary για προσωπικά και χρονικά ευαίσθητα emails, Transactions για επιβεβαιώσεις και αποδείξεις, Updates για ειδήσεις και κοινωνικές ειδοποιήσεις και Promotions για emails μάρκετινγκ και κουπόνια. Το Mail διαθέτει επίσης μια νέα προβολή σύνοψης που συγκεντρώνει όλα τα σχετικά email από μια επιχείρηση, επιτρέποντας στους χρήστες να αναζητούν γρήγορα ό,τι είναι σημαντικό τη δεδομένη στιγμή.
- Νέες γλώσσες Apple Intelligence: Η Apple προσθέτει Κινέζικα, Γαλλικά, Γερμανικά, Ιταλικά, Πορτογαλικά Βραζιλίας, Ισπανικά, Ιαπωνικά, Κορεάτικα και προσαρμοσμένα Αγγλικά για τη Σιγκαπούρη και την Ινδία στο Apple Intelligence.
Εκτός από αυτές τις αλλαγές, η Apple πρόσθεσε επτά νέα emojis στο macOS 15.4. Η κοινοπραξία Unicode παρουσίασε αυτά τα στοιχεία τον περασμένο Μάιο σε beta έκδοση. Τα νέα emojis περιλαμβάνουν ένα πρόσωπο με σακούλες κάτω από τα μάτια, ένα δακτυλικό αποτύπωμα, ένα δέντρο χωρίς φύλλα, ένα λαχανικό με ρίζες, μια άρπα, ένα φτυάρι και πιτσιλιές.
Αν αυτά τα emojis δεν είναι αρκετά, η Apple σας επιτρέπει τώρα να δημιουργήσετε τα δικά σας με το Genmoji. Με το macOS 15.4, η Apple βελτίωσε το κουμπί Genmoji στο πληκτρολόγιο ώστε να είναι πιο εύκολα αναγνωρίσιμο, παρόλο που θεωρούνται emojis μόνο στις πλατφόρμες της Apple.
Ακολουθεί το changelog της Apple:
Apple Intelligence (Mac with M1 and later)
- Memory movies can be created by describing the story you want to see in Photos
- Sketch is now available as a style option in Image Playground, so you can create gorgeous drawings
- Apple Intelligence features support 8 additional languages and 2 additional English locales, including English (India, Singapore), French (France, Canada), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (South Korea), Portuguese (Brazil), Simplified Chinese, and Spanish (Spain, Latin America, US)
- Mail Categorization sorts your messages to help you prioritize the most important messages
Photos
- New filter to show or hide items not contained in an album in the Library view
- Retouch brush is included in the Clean Up tool
- Reorder items in the Media Types and Utilities collections
- Consistent filtering options in all collections, including the ability to sort by oldest or newest first
- Option to sort albums by Date Modified
- Disable "Recently Viewed" and "Recently Shared" collections from the View menu
This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:
- 8 new emoji including objects, plants, and a smiley face are now available in the emoji keyboard
- New widgets for Podcasts including a Followed Shows widget to track your favorite shows and a Library widget to get to your most used sections, such as Latest Episodes, Saved, and Downloaded
- Matter-compatible robot vacuum cleaners can be controlled in the Home app as well as be added to scenes and automations
- Resolves an issue where certain external displays might not be able to turn off Night Shift
- Increases the default maximum memory allocation limit available to the GPU on Mac Studio (2025) with M3 Ultra with 256GB or 512GB of unified memory
- Improves transcoding performance in Final Cut Pro on Mac Studio (2025) with M3 Ultra
- Screen Time App Limits persist even after a child uninstalls and reinstalls an app
- Fixes an issue where VoiceOver navigates elements in incorrect order in Music
- Addresses an issue where a Braille display may show an incorrect line when navigating lines with left or right arrows