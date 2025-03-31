macOS Sequoia 15.4: Τι νέο φέρνει η έκδοση που κυκλοφόρησε σήμερα

Η τέταρτη κύρια ενημέρωση του macOS Sequoia είναι πλέον διαθέσιμη για τους χρήστες Mac. Αυτή η έκδοση φέρνει βελτιώσεις στο Apple Intelligence και είναι λίγο πιο πλούσια σε χαρακτηριστικά από την προηγούμενη ενημέρωση macOS 15.3. Υπάρχουν δύο κύρια χαρακτηριστικά του Apple Intelligence που προσγειώνονται στο macOS 15.4:

Μια ολοκαίνουργια εμπειρία Mail : Το Mail εισάγει νέους τρόπους για να διαχειρίζονται οι χρήστες τα εισερχόμενά τους. Η κατηγοριοποίηση επί της συσκευής οργανώνει και ταξινομεί τα εισερχόμενα emails σε Primary για προσωπικά και χρονικά ευαίσθητα emails, Transactions για επιβεβαιώσεις και αποδείξεις, Updates για ειδήσεις και κοινωνικές ειδοποιήσεις και Promotions για emails μάρκετινγκ και κουπόνια. Το Mail διαθέτει επίσης μια νέα προβολή σύνοψης που συγκεντρώνει όλα τα σχετικά email από μια επιχείρηση, επιτρέποντας στους χρήστες να αναζητούν γρήγορα ό,τι είναι σημαντικό τη δεδομένη στιγμή.

Νέες γλώσσες Apple Intelligence: Η Apple προσθέτει Κινέζικα, Γαλλικά, Γερμανικά, Ιταλικά, Πορτογαλικά Βραζιλίας, Ισπανικά, Ιαπωνικά, Κορεάτικα και προσαρμοσμένα Αγγλικά για τη Σιγκαπούρη και την Ινδία στο Apple Intelligence.

Εκτός από αυτές τις αλλαγές, η Apple πρόσθεσε επτά νέα emojis στο macOS 15.4. Η κοινοπραξία Unicode παρουσίασε αυτά τα στοιχεία τον περασμένο Μάιο σε beta έκδοση. Τα νέα emojis περιλαμβάνουν ένα πρόσωπο με σακούλες κάτω από τα μάτια, ένα δακτυλικό αποτύπωμα, ένα δέντρο χωρίς φύλλα, ένα λαχανικό με ρίζες, μια άρπα, ένα φτυάρι και πιτσιλιές.

Αν αυτά τα emojis δεν είναι αρκετά, η Apple σας επιτρέπει τώρα να δημιουργήσετε τα δικά σας με το Genmoji. Με το macOS 15.4, η Apple βελτίωσε το κουμπί Genmoji στο πληκτρολόγιο ώστε να είναι πιο εύκολα αναγνωρίσιμο, παρόλο που θεωρούνται emojis μόνο στις πλατφόρμες της Apple.



Ακολουθεί το changelog της Apple:

Apple Intelligence (Mac with M1 and later)

Memory movies can be created by describing the story you want to see in Photos

Sketch is now available as a style option in Image Playground, so you can create gorgeous drawings

Apple Intelligence features support 8 additional languages and 2 additional English locales, including English (India, Singapore), French (France, Canada), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (South Korea), Portuguese (Brazil), Simplified Chinese, and Spanish (Spain, Latin America, US)

Mail

Mail Categorization sorts your messages to help you prioritize the most important messages

Photos

New filter to show or hide items not contained in an album in the Library view

Retouch brush is included in the Clean Up tool

Reorder items in the Media Types and Utilities collections

Consistent filtering options in all collections, including the ability to sort by oldest or newest first

Option to sort albums by Date Modified

Disable "Recently Viewed" and "Recently Shared" collections from the View menu



This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: