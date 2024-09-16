Βραβεία Emmy: Ιστορικό ρεκόρ για το Shogun και όλοι οι νικητές
Το Shōgun έγραψε ιστορία στα Emmy 2024. Το ιστορικό δράμα, το οποίο έκανε πρεμιέρα τον περασμένο Φεβρουάριο, πήρε 18 βραβεία, σπάζοντας το ρεκόρ για τα περισσότερα που έχει κερδίσει μια τηλεοπτική σεζόν.
Η σειρά απέσπασε βραβεία για την καλύτερη δραματική σειρά, καθώς και για τη σκηνοθεσία, τον Α' Γυναικείο Ρόλο για την Anna Sawai, τον Α' Ανδρικό Ρόλο για τον Hiroyuki Sanada και τον Guest Actor για τον Néstor Carbonell. Επιπλέον, έλαβε τεχνικά βραβεία στις κατηγορίες Μίξη ήχου, Μοντάζ ήχου, Μοντάζ εικόνας, Κινηματογράφηση, Κοστούμια εποχής, Σχεδιασμός κύριου τίτλου, Σχεδιασμός παραγωγής, Προσθετικό μακιγιάζ, Ακροβατικές επιδόσεις, Κάστινγκ για δραματική σειρά, Ειδικά οπτικά εφέ, Μακιγιάζ εποχής/φαντασίας και Χτένισμα εποχής/φαντασίας.
Σε άλλα σημεία, το The Bear έσπασε το δικό του ρεκόρ κερδίζοντας τα περισσότερα βραβεία κωμωδίας σε μία χρονιά. Η σειρά κέρδισε το βραβείο καλύτερης κωμικής σειράς, ενώ οι πρωταγωνιστές Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal και Jamie Lee Curtis πήραν επίσης βραβεία υποκριτικής.
Ακολουθούν όλοι οι υποψήφιοι και οι νικητές ανά κατηγορία (με έντονα γράμματα):
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski, The Morning Show
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
- Diana Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Stephen Daldry, The Crown
- Mimi Leder, The Morning Show
- Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun
- Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer, The Bear
- Ramy Youssef, The Bear
- Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks
- Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer
- Noah Hawley, Fargo
- Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Millicent Shelton, Lessons in Chemistry
- Steven Zaillian, Ripley
- Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, The Bear
- Meredith Scardino, Sam Means, Girls5eva
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
- Jake Bender, Zach Dunn, What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner, Fallout
- Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks, Shōgun
- Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente, Shōgun
- Will Smith, Slow Horses
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror
- Noah Hawley, Fargo
- Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers
- Steven Zaillian, Ripley
- Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
- Alex Edelman, Alex Edelman: Just For Us
- Jacqueline Novak, Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees
- John Early, John Early: Now More Than Ever
- Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool
- Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Amberia Allen, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Mitch Marchand, Gregory Martin, Jesse McLaren, Molly McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Louis Virtel, Troy Walker, The Oscars
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live