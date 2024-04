Following the Technical analysis of the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, we can confirm with high confidence that the HiSilicon Kirin 9010 system-on-chip (SoC) is manufactured using SMIC’s 7nm N+2 process node.

Find out more. https://t.co/uSS3typgBa#Huawei #HuaweiPura70Ultra pic.twitter.com/7VCyfX17ln