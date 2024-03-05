Η Apple κυκλοφόρησε πριν από λίγο τα iOS 17.4 και iPadOS 17.4, τα οποία είναι διαθέσιμα για όλες τις συμβατές συσκευές iPhone και iPad, και ξεχωρίζουν διότι φέρνουν τις μεγάλες αλλαγές που έχουμε αναλύσει πολλάκις τις προηγούμενες εβδομάδες για τους χρήστες στην Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση λόγω της εφαρμογής του Digital Markets Act.

Με το iOS 17.4, η Apple εισάγει σαρωτικές αλλαγές στον τρόπο λειτουργίας του App Store και των εφαρμογών στην Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση, ανοίγοντας το δρόμο για third-party καταστήματα εφαρμογών, εναλλακτικά συστήματα πληρωμών στο iOS και στο iPadOS, υποστήριξη third-party μηχανών περιήγησης και πρόσβαση NFC για τράπεζες και third-party παρόχους πληρωμών. Αυτά τα χαρακτηριστικά περιορίζονται στην ΕΕ και οι αλλαγές δεν ισχύουν σε άλλες χώρες.

Ωστόσο, η Apple προχώρησε σε αλλαγές σε παγκόσμιο επίπεδο όσον αφορά τα gaming apps. Η Apple επιτρέπει πλέον cloud gaming εφαρμογές όπως το Xbox Cloud Gaming και το Nvidia GeForce NOW. Τα μίνι παιχνίδια, τα chatbots και τα plug-ins είναι επίσης πλέον σε θέση να χρησιμοποιούν το in-app σύστημα αγορών.

Εκτός από αυτές τις ενημερώσεις που σχετίζονται με το App Store, το iOS 17.4 εισάγει νέους χαρακτήρες emoji, μεταγραφές για podcasts στην εφαρμογή Podcasts, το Stopwatch Live Activities, βελτιώσεις στην αναφορά για την υγεία της μπαταρίας στα μοντέλα iPhone 15 και πολλά άλλα.



Ακολουθεί το πλήρες changelog της Apple για τα iOS 17.4 και iPadOS 17.4:

Emoji

New mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji are now available in the emoji keyboard

18 people and body emoji add the option to face them in either direction

Apple Podcasts

Transcripts let you follow an episode with text that highlights in sync with the audio in English, Spanish, French and German

Episode text can be read in full, searched for a word or phrase, tapped to play from a specific point and used with accessibility features such as Text Size, Increase Contrast, and VoiceOver

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

Music recognition lets you add songs you have identified to your Apple Music Playlists and Library, as well as Apple Music Classical

Siri has a new option to announce messages you receive in any supported language

Stolen Device Protection supports the option for increased security in all locations

Battery Health in Settings shows battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models

Call Identification displays Apple-verified business name, logo, and department name when available

Business updates in Messages for Business provide trusted information for order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts or other transactions you opt into

Apple Cash virtual card numbers enable you to pay with Apple Cash at merchants that don't yet accept Apple Pay by typing in your number from Wallet or using Safari AutoFill

Fixes an issue where contact pictures are blank in Find My

Fixes an issue for Dual SIM users where the phone number changes from primary to secondary and is visible to a group they have messaged

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Apps in the EU

Residents of the European Union will now have new options to: