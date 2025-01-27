iOS 18.3: Διαθέσιμη η τελική έκδοση με Visual Intelligence και βελτιώσεις στις ειδοποιήσεις

Η Apple κυκλοφόρησε πριν από λίγο τα iOS 18.3 και iPadOS 18.3, τις τρίτες μεγάλες ενημερώσεις του λογισμικού iOS 18 και iPadOS 18 που κυκλοφόρησαν πέρυσι. Τα iOS 18.3 και iPadOS 18.3 έρχονται έξι εβδομάδες μετά την κυκλοφορία των iOS 18.2 και iPadOS 18.2 από την Apple.

Το νέο λογισμικό μπορεί να κατεβεί στα συμβατά iPhone και iPad over-the-air, πηγαίνοντας στο Settings (Ρυθμίσεις) > General (Γενικά) > Software Update (Ενημέρωση λογισμικού). Η Apple κυκλοφόρησε επίσης το iPadOS 17.7.4 για iPad που δεν είναι σε θέση να τρέξουν το iPadOS 18.

Για τα μοντέλα iPhone 16, το iOS 18.3 προσθέτει υποστήριξη Visual Intelligence για την προσθήκη γεγονότων στην εφαρμογή Calendar και την αναγνώριση φυτών και ζώων. Η ενημερωμένη έκδοση αφαιρεί τις περιλήψεις ειδοποιήσεων Apple Intelligence για τις εφαρμογές ειδήσεων και ψυχαγωγίας σε μια προσπάθεια να αποφευχθούν παραπλανητικές ειδοποιήσεις, ενώ γράφει με πλάγιους χαρακτήρες όλες τις περιλήψεις που γίνονται από το Apple Intelligence.

Υπάρχουν επίσης αρκετές διορθώσεις σφαλμάτων και μια αλλαγή στην εφαρμογή Calculator. Οι σημειώσεις της Apple για την έκδοση είναι παρακάτω.

Visual intelligence with Camera Control (All iPhone 16 models)

- Add an event to Calendar from a poster or flyer

- Easily identify plants and animals

Notification summaries (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

- Easily manage settings for notification summaries from the Lock Screen

- Updated style for summarized notifications better distinguishes them from other notifications by using italicized text as well as the glyph

- Notification summaries for News & Entertainment apps are temporarily unavailable, and users who opt-in will see them again when the feature becomes available

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: - Calculator repeats the last mathematical operation when you tap the equals sign again

- Fixes an issue where the keyboard might disappear when initiating a typed Siri request

- Resolves an issue where audio playback continues until the song ends even after closing Apple Music

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit:

https://support.apple.com/100100