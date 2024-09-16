macOS 15 Sequoia: Διαθέσιμο το μεγάλο update με iPhone Mirroring, εφαρμογή Passwords και πολλά άλλα

Η Apple κυκλοφόρησε πριν από λίγη ώρα το macOS 15 Sequoia, την πιο πρόσφατη έκδοση του λειτουργικού συστήματος που έχει σχεδιαστεί για να τρέχει στον Mac. Το macOS Sequoia είναι μια δωρεάν ενημέρωση που μπορείτε να κατεβάσετε στα MacBook Pro 2018 και νεότερα, MacBook Air 2020 και νεότερα, Mac mini 2018 και νεότερα, όλα τα μοντέλα Mac Studio, iMac 2019 και νεότερα και iMac Pro. Οι χρήστες Mac μπορούν να κατεβάσουν την ενημέρωση macOS Sequoia από την ενότητα Software Update των System Settings.

Το macOS Sequoia διαθέτει το iPhone Mirroring, το οποίο σας επιτρέπει να ελέγχετε και να παρακολουθείτε το iPhone σας απευθείας από τον Mac σας. Μπορείτε να χρησιμοποιείτε τις εφαρμογές του iPhone σας και να λαμβάνετε τις ειδοποιήσεις, ενώ το iPhone σας είναι κρυμμένο και κλειδωμένο.

Η τοποθέτηση παραθύρων (Window Tiling) έχει βελτιωθεί για να είναι ευκολότερη η διάταξη πολλαπλών παραθύρων στην οθόνη του Mac σας, ενώ υπάρχουν νέες συντομεύσεις πληκτρολογίου και μενού για την οργάνωση των παραθύρων σας. Στο Safari, τα Highlights θα σας δείχνουν τώρα τις πληροφορίες που θέλετε περισσότερο από τις ιστοσελίδες και υπάρχει μια νέα λειτουργία Viewer για να παρακολουθείτε βίντεο χωρίς περισπασμούς.

Η εφαρμογή Messages υποστηρίζει νέα εφέ κειμένου, προγραμματισμό και Tapbacks με οποιοδήποτε emoji, ενώ η εφαρμογή Notes έχει ενσωμάτωση των Math Notes για την αυτόματη επίλυση εξισώσεων. Το Apple Maps υποστηρίζει μονοπάτια πεζοπορίας και σας επιτρέπει να δημιουργήσετε τις δικές σας προσαρμοσμένες διαδρομές, υπάρχουν νέες λειτουργίες για τα AirPods Pro 2 και η Apple πρόσθεσε μια ειδική εφαρμογή Passwords για τη διαχείριση των κωδικών πρόσβασης και των συνδέσεων στο iCloud.

Υπάρχουν χαρακτηριστικά του Apple Intelligence όπως τα Writing Tools, Image Playground, Genmoji και άλλα που έρχονται στο macOS Sequoia, αλλά αυτές οι ενημερώσεις δεν περιλαμβάνονται στην πρώτη έκδοση του νέου λογισμικού και θα κυκλοφορήσουν αργότερα φέτος.

Οι πλήρεις σημειώσεις έκδοσης της Apple για το macOS 15 Sequoia βρίσκονται παρακάτω.



macOS Sequoia introduces new features to help you be more productive and creative on Mac. With the latest Continuity feature, iPhone Mirroring, you can access your entire iPhone on Mac. It's easy to tile windows to quickly create your ideal workspace, and you can even see what you're about to share while presenting with Presenter Overlay. A big update to Safari features Distraction Control, Highlights, and a redesigned Reader, making it easy to get things done while you browse the web. macOS Sequoia also brings text effects and emoji Tapbacks to Messages, Math Notes to Calculator, the ability to plan a hike in Maps, and so much more.

iPhone Mirroring

- iPhone Mirroring lets you access and control your iPhone on Mac, giving you a convenient way to browse your Home Screen, launch iPhone apps, and interact with them on Mac

- Keyboard and trackpad support enables you to type and use Multi-Touch gestures to swipe through apps on your Home Screen, pinch to zoom, and scroll in apps

- iPhone Notifications on Mac allow you to view and take action on notifications from iPhone right on your Mac

Easier window tiling

- Tiled window enhancements make it easier to arrange windows by dragging them to the screen's edge to place them side-by-side or in corners on your desktop

- Keyboard and menu shortcuts can be used to arrange windows into tiled positions even faster

Safari

- Distraction Control helps you hide items on a webpage that you find disruptive to your browsing

- Highlights surface key information from the webpage you're visiting with summaries, locations, and more

- Redesigned Reader offers even more ways to enjoy articles with a streamlined view of the article you're reading, a summary, and a table of contents for longer articles

- Viewer lets you watch videos without distractions, and automatically moves videos into Picture-in-Picture when you click away from the page

Passwords

- Passwords app lets you see all your credentials for websites and apps in one place, making it even easier to access your passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes

- Verification codes can be set up right in Passwords so you can easily copy them or autofill them into Safari without even having to open the app

- Secure syncing ensures your accounts saved in Passwords sync seamlessly with iCloud with end-to-end encryption so you can access them on your other devices

- Windows support through the iCloud Passwords app so you can access your passwords on Windows devices

Video Conferencing

- Presenter Overlay lets you preview your screen before sharing it in video calls

- Play preview gives you a preview of where your content and presenter notes will be when you click Play in Keynote

- Background replacement allows you to upload your own photo or choose from several built-in options to use as your video call background

Messages

- Text effects bring your conversations to life by visually amplifying any letter, word, phrase, or emoji in iMessage with dynamic, animated effects like explode, ripple, and nod

- Text formatting lets you add bold, underline, italics, and strikethrough to any letter, word, or phrase in iMessage

- Emoji and sticker Tapbacks let you react to a message using any emoji or sticker, giving you access to the Tapbacks you and your friends send the most with just a swipe

- Send Later lets you compose a message now and schedule it to send later

Maps

- Topographic maps display features like trails, contour lines, elevation, and points of interest

- Hikes are available across all U.S. national parks and can be saved to your device to access while offline

- Custom walking and hiking routes can be created for hikes in the park, regular exercise routines in your neighborhood, walking tours while on vacation, and more

- Places Library combines all your saved places, guides, and hiking routes into one location for easy access

Notes

- Audio recordings can be started right from inside a note, and kept with related comments, checklists, and documents

- Live transcriptions show as you record audio, and transcripts are fully searchable so you can always find what you need

- Math in Notes let you enter expressions in your note to have them solve instantly

- Collapsible sections help you simplify and hide text in long notes; just click next to a section header to lighten up your most text-heavy notes

- Highlight text in your note with a choice of five colors allows you to make your text standout

Photos

- Collections automatically organize your library by helpful topics in the sidebar, like Days, Trips, People & Pets, and Featured Photos

- Groups in People & Pets include photos of your favorite people or pets who frequently appear together

- Video speed control lets you slow down high frame rate video content with in and out points

- Utilities includes additional helpful collections like Documents, Receipts, and more, and items you've recently edited, viewed, and shared

- Recovered album in Utilities surfaces images that are on your device but were not previously visible due to database corruption in a locked album

Apple TV app

- Subtitles automatically appear at just the right times, like when the content language doesn't match your device language, when you mute the audio, or when you skip back while watching a program

AirPods

- Hands-free Siri Interactions let you respond to Siri announcements with AirPods by simply nodding your head 'yes' or shaking your head 'no'

- Voice Isolation on AirPods Pro provides clearer call quality for those you are speaking with, even in windy conditions or places with loud background noise

- Personalized Spatial Audio for gaming with AirPods puts you in the middle of the action with sound that surrounds you combined with a new API for developers that makes it easier than ever to enable

This release also includes other features and improvements:

- Updated basic and scientific calculators in Calculator app can now solve expressions, convert units, and access a history of past calculations

- Reminders in Calendar lets you create, view, edit and complete reminders alongside your meetings and appointments

- Recently Deleted list in Reminders lets you view and retrieve deleted reminders

- Scenes in Freeform allow you to organize your content into sections, then save, label and order them as you like

- Feels Like temperature in Weather app is displayed prominently near the actual temperature when they differ significantly

- Guest access in Home app lets you provide visitors with date and time- based access to locks, garage doors, and alarm systems

- Electricity usage and rate plan information in Home app are displayed for eligible customers when connecting their utility account, starting with Pacific Gas and Electric Company in California

- Accessibility Vocal Shortcuts help people with severe atypical speech record custom utterances that trigger specific actions on Mac