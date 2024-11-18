The Game Awards 2024: Αυτά είναι τα υποψήφια παιχνίδια για το GOTY

Τα The Game Awards ανακοίνωσαν τις υποψηφιότητες για το παιχνίδι της χρονιάς 2024 σε ένα livestream που πραγματοποιήθηκε πριν από λίγη ώρα. Η φετινή κούρσα για το GOTY δεν είχε μέχρι στιγμής έναν προφανή επικρατέστερο, καθιστώντας την ανακοίνωση μία από τις μεγαλύτερες εκπλήξεις στην 10ετή ιστορία του show.



Από τη σημερινή ανακοίνωση, οι έξι υποψήφιοι για το παιχνίδι της χρονιάς έχουν κλειδώσει, γεγονός που ξεκινάει το δεύτερο στάδιο της ψηφοφορίας της κριτικής επιτροπής. Η κριτική επιτροπή θα επιλέξει επίσης από τους υποψηφίους για κατηγορίες όπως Best Mobile Game, Best Debut Indie Game και άλλα. Η εκδήλωση The Game Awards θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 12 Δεκεμβρίου.

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Balatro

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Black Myth: Wukong

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Eritrea

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metapahor: ReFantazio

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Pokémon TCG Pocket

Best Performance

Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly Gonzalez, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellbade 2

Best Score & Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Role-Playing Game

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Content Creator

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Gamers

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Action/Adventure

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best Action