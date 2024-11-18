The Game Awards 2024: Αυτά είναι τα υποψήφια παιχνίδια για το GOTY
Τα The Game Awards ανακοίνωσαν τις υποψηφιότητες για το παιχνίδι της χρονιάς 2024 σε ένα livestream που πραγματοποιήθηκε πριν από λίγη ώρα. Η φετινή κούρσα για το GOTY δεν είχε μέχρι στιγμής έναν προφανή επικρατέστερο, καθιστώντας την ανακοίνωση μία από τις μεγαλύτερες εκπλήξεις στην 10ετή ιστορία του show.
Από τη σημερινή ανακοίνωση, οι έξι υποψήφιοι για το παιχνίδι της χρονιάς έχουν κλειδώσει, γεγονός που ξεκινάει το δεύτερο στάδιο της ψηφοφορίας της κριτικής επιτροπής. Η κριτική επιτροπή θα επιλέξει επίσης από τους υποψηφίους για κατηγορίες όπως Best Mobile Game, Best Debut Indie Game και άλλα. Η εκδήλωση The Game Awards θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 12 Δεκεμβρίου.
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Balatro
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Black Myth: Wukong
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Eritrea
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metapahor: ReFantazio
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Pokémon TCG Pocket
Best Performance
- Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly Gonzalez, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellbade 2
Best Score & Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Adaptation
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Role-Playing Game
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Content Creator
- CaseOh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamers
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Action/Adventure
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best Action
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Stellar Blade