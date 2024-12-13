The Game Awards 2024: Παιχνίδι της χρονιάς το Astro Bot!

Το Astro Bot της Team Asobi στέφθηκε το παιχνίδι της χρονιάς 2024 στα The Game Awards 2024 που πραγματοποιήθηκαν στο Peacock Theater στο Los Angeles. Το αποκλειστικό παιχνίδι για το PS5 κέρδισε τον τίτλο αφήνοντας πίσω του σκληρό ανταγωνισμό, όπως τα Black Myth: Wukong, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Balatro, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth και Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Ο επικεφαλής του στούντιο Nicolas Doucet παρέλαβε το βραβείο από τον προηγούμενο νικητή Baldur's Gate 3, τον σκηνοθέτη Swen Vincke της Larian Studios.



Αλλά δεν ήταν μόνο αυτό. Η ομάδα του Astro Bot απέσπασε επίσης άλλα τρία βραβεία στην εκδήλωση, μεταξύ των οποίων τα βραβεία Best Game Direction, Best Family Game και Best Action/Adventure Game. Άλλοι αξιοσημείωτοι νικητές περιλαμβάνουν το Metaphor: ReFantazio που κέρδισε τους τίτλους Best Narrative, Best Art Direction και Best RPG.

Ακολουθούν όλοι νικητές στις κατηγορίες των The Game Awards 2024: