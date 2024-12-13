Gaming

The Game Awards 2024: Παιχνίδι της χρονιάς το Astro Bot!

Christos Elpidis
Το Astro Bot της Team Asobi στέφθηκε το παιχνίδι της χρονιάς 2024 στα The Game Awards 2024 που πραγματοποιήθηκαν στο Peacock Theater στο Los Angeles. Το αποκλειστικό παιχνίδι για το PS5 κέρδισε τον τίτλο αφήνοντας πίσω του σκληρό ανταγωνισμό, όπως τα Black Myth: Wukong, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Balatro, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth και Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Ο επικεφαλής του στούντιο Nicolas Doucet παρέλαβε το βραβείο από τον προηγούμενο νικητή Baldur's Gate 3, τον σκηνοθέτη Swen Vincke της Larian Studios.

Αλλά δεν ήταν μόνο αυτό. Η ομάδα του Astro Bot απέσπασε επίσης άλλα τρία βραβεία στην εκδήλωση, μεταξύ των οποίων τα βραβεία Best Game Direction, Best Family Game και Best Action/Adventure Game. Άλλοι αξιοσημείωτοι νικητές περιλαμβάνουν το Metaphor: ReFantazio που κέρδισε τους τίτλους Best Narrative, Best Art Direction και Best RPG.

Ακολουθούν όλοι νικητές στις κατηγορίες των The Game Awards 2024:

  • Game of the YearAstro Bot
  • Best Game DirectionAstro Bot
  • Best NarrativeMetaphor: ReFantazio
  • Best PerformanceMelina Juergens as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Best Art DirectionMetaphor: ReFantazio
  • Best Score and MusicFinal Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Best Audio DesignSenua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Innovation in AccessibilityPrince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Games for ImpactNeva
  • Best Ongoing GameHelldivers 2
  • Best Community SupportBaldur’s Gate 3
  • Best Independent GameBalatro
  • Best Debut Indie GameBalatro
  • Best Mobile GameBalatro
  • Best AR/VR GameBatman: Arkham Shadow
  • Best Action GameBlack Myth: Wukong
  • Best Action/Adventure GameAstro Bot
  • Best RPGMetaphor: ReFantazio
  • Best Fighting GameTekken 8
  • Best Family GameAstro Bot
  • Best Sim/Strategy GameFrostpunk 2
  • Best Sports/Racing GameEA Sports FC 25
  • Best Multiplayer GameHelldivers 2
  • Best AdaptationFallout
  • Most Anticipated GameGrand Theft Auto VI
  • Content Creator of the YearCaseOh
  • Best Esports GameLeague of Legends
  • Best Esports AthleteLee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
  • Best Esports TeamT1 (League of Legends)
  • Players’ Voice AwardBlack Myth: Wukong
