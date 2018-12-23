Εκτός από την Sony, και η Microsoft ανακοίνωσε Χριστουγεννιάτικες προσφορές για το Xbox One S 1TB το οποίο και προσφέρει σε διάφορα bundles με τιμή στα €215.
Μάλιστα, μαζί με τα καθιερωμένα Xbox One S 1TB Bundles, λαμβάνετε και ένα ακόμη game δώρο - το Gears of War 4:
- Xbox One S 1TB & Fortnite & Gears of War 4
- Xbox One S 1TB & Forza Horizon & Gears Of War 4
- Xbox One S Minecraft Edition 1TB & Minecraft & Gears of Of War 4
- Xbox One S 1TB & Middle-Earth: Shadow of War & Gears of Of War 4
- Xbox One S 1TB & PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds & Gears Of War 4
- Xbox One S 1TB & Battlefield V & Gears of War 4
- Xbox One S 1TB & Sea of Thieves & Gears Of War 4
- Xbox One S 1TB & Shadow of the Tomb Raider & Gears Of War 4
Οι τιμές των XBOX One X Bundles παραμένουν (από) €479.
