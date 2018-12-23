Behind The Scenes

🎄 Χριστουγεννιάτικη προσφορά: Xbox One S 1TB Bundle + Gears of War 4 με €215

Xbox One S 1TB Bundle + Gears of War 4 offer-2018

Εκτός από την Sony, και η Microsoft ανακοίνωσε Χριστουγεννιάτικες προσφορές για το Xbox One S 1TB το οποίο και προσφέρει σε διάφορα bundles με τιμή στα €215.

Μάλιστα, μαζί με τα καθιερωμένα Xbox One S 1TB Bundles, λαμβάνετε και ένα ακόμη game δώρο - το Gears of War 4:

Οι τιμές των XBOX One X Bundles παραμένουν (από) €479.

 

