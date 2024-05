YOU DID IT! Thanks to you, we’ve crossed 20 million total players in #Fallout76! Time to grab the Nuka-Shine and throw a C.A.M.P. party!



What have been some of your favorite moments so far?



Shoutout to @PosterPosse and the very talented @AJFrena on the incredible artwork. pic.twitter.com/Y2qfBLLix6