iOS 18.2: Ξεκίνησε η διάθεση με νέα εργαλεία Apple Intelligence, ChatGPT κ.ά.

Η Apple έχει ξεκινήσει τη διάθεση του iOS 18.2 και του iPadOS 18.2 σε συμβατά iPhone και iPad. Οι ενημερώσεις φέρνουν μαζί τους σημαντικές βελτιώσεις στη σουίτα των χαρακτηριστικών AI της εταιρείας και είναι πιθανότατα οι τελευταίες κυκλοφορίες λογισμικού που έχει προγραμματίσει η Apple για το 2024. Περισσότερες λειτουργίες νοημοσύνης της Apple είναι διαθέσιμες μέσω του macOS 15.2. Ωστόσο, σημειώστε ότι η πρόσβαση σε όλα τα χαρακτηριστικά AI που αναφέρονται παρακάτω περιορίζεται προς το παρόν σε χρήστες στις ΗΠΑ, την Αυστραλία, τον Καναδά, τη Νέα Ζηλανδία, τη Νότια Αφρική και το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, ενώ η υποστήριξη περιορίζεται επιπλέον σε συσκευές με τη γλώσσα τους ρυθμισμένη στα Αγγλικά.



Εφόσον είστε κάτοχος ενός iPhone 15 Pro, 16 ή 16 Pro, ένα από τα σημαντικότερα σημεία του iOS 18.2 είναι το Image Playground, το οποίο είναι διαθέσιμο τόσο ως αυτόνομη εφαρμογή όσο και ως επέκταση του Messages. Αν περάσετε από την τελευταία, το λογισμικό θα δημιουργήσει προτάσεις εικόνων με βάση το περιεχόμενο των συνομιλιών σας. Φυσικά, μπορείτε επίσης να γράψετε τις δικές σας προτάσεις. Είναι επίσης δυνατό να χρησιμοποιήσετε μια φωτογραφία από το camera roll του iPhone σας ως σημείο εκκίνησης. Ωστόσο, ένας περιορισμός του Image Playground είναι ότι δεν μπορεί να παράγει φωτορεαλιστικές εικόνες ανθρώπων. Αυτό είναι σχεδιασμένο έτσι ώστε οι εικόνες που προκύπτουν να μην προκαλούν σύγχυση. Μπορείτε επίσης να εισάγετε οποιεσδήποτε εικόνες που δημιουργείτε με το Image Playground στο Freeform, το Pages και το Keynote.

Μια άλλη νέα λειτουργία, το Genmoji, σας επιτρέπει να δημιουργείτε προσαρμοσμένα emoji. Από το πληκτρολόγιο emoji του iPhone σας, πατήστε το νέο κουμπί Genmoji και, στη συνέχεια, εισαγάγετε μια περιγραφή του χαρακτήρα που θέλετε να φτιάξετε. Το Apple Intelligence θα δημιουργήσει μερικές διαφορετικές επιλογές, τις οποίες μπορείτε να σαρώσετε για να επιλέξετε αυτή που θέλετε να στείλετε. Είναι επίσης δυνατό να χρησιμοποιήσετε φωτογραφίες των φίλων σας ως αφετηρία για ένα Genmoji.



Η νέα ενημέρωση φέρνει επίσης βελτιώσεις στο Siri και στα Writing Tools, τα οποία μπορούν πλέον να καλέσουν το ChatGPT για βοήθεια. Για παράδειγμα, αν ζητήσετε από την ψηφιακή βοηθό να δημιουργήσει ένα δρομολόγιο ή ένα σχέδιο προπόνησης για εσάς, θα ζητήσει την άδειά σας για να χρησιμοποιήσει το ChatGPT για να ολοκληρώσει την εργασία. Δεν χρειάζεστε λογαριασμό ChatGPT για να χρησιμοποιήσετε το chatbot με αυτόν τον τρόπο, αν και με βάση τις πληροφορίες από τη beta του iOS 18.2, θα υπάρχει ένα ημερήσιο όριο για το πόσα ερωτήματα μπορούν να στέλνουν οι χρήστες iPhone στους servers της OpenAI.

Αυτά είναι μερικά μόνο από τα πιο αξιοσημείωτα χαρακτηριστικά του Apple Intelligence που έρχονται με το iOS 18.2 και το iPadOS 18.2. Αν δεν έχετε στην κατοχή σας ένα πρόσφατο iPhone ή iPad, τα καλά νέα είναι ότι και οι δύο εκδόσεις προσφέρουν περισσότερα από νέα εργαλεία AI. Μια έξυπνη προσθήκη είναι η ενσωμάτωση των νέων λειτουργιών AirTag που σας επιτρέπουν να μοιράζεστε τη θέση των ανιχνευτών χαμένων αντικειμένων σας με φίλους και αεροπορικές εταιρείες. Αν είστε συνδρομητής του News+, έχετε επίσης πρόσβαση σε καθημερινούς γρίφους Sodoku. Επίσης, νέο στο iOS 18.2 είναι ένα χαρακτηριστικό που η Apple είχε αφαιρέσει με το iOS 16. Ένα νέο στοιχείο μενού στην εφαρμογή Ρυθμίσεις του λειτουργικού συστήματος σας επιτρέπει να προσθέσετε χειριστήρια έντασης ήχου στην οθόνη κλειδώματος.



Αν δεν δείτε μια ειδοποίηση για λήψη του iOS 18.2 στο iPhone και του iPadOS 18.2 στο iPad, μπορείτε να ελέγξετε χειροκίνητα για τις ενημερώσεις ανοίγοντας την εφαρμογή Ρυθμίσεις στη συσκευή σας και μεταβαίνοντας στο «General» και στη συνέχεια στο «Software Update». Το ίδιο ισχύει και για το macOS.

Υπενθυμίζουμε ότι το Apple Intelligence αναμένεται στην Ευρώπη τον Απρίλιο.

Ακολουθεί το επίσημο changelog του iOS 18.2

Apple Intelligence (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)



Image Playground

- A new app that lets you use concepts, descriptions, and people from your photo library to create fun, playful images in multiple styles

- Swipe through previews and choose from as you add concepts to your playground

- Choose from animation and illustration styles when creating your image

- Create images in Messages and Freeform, as well as third party apps

- Images are synced in your Image Playground library across all your devices with iCloud



Genmoji

- Genmoji allows you to create a custom emoji right from the keyboard

- Genmoji are synced in your sticker drawer across all your devices with iCloud



ChatGPT support

- ChatGPT from OpenAI can be accessed right from Siri or Writing Tools

- Compose in Writing Tools allows you to create something from scratch with ChatGPT

- Siri can tap into ChatGPT when relevant to provide you an answer

- A ChatGPT account is not required and your requests will be anonymous and won't be used to train OpenAI's models

- Sign in with ChatGPT to access your account benefits, and requests will be covered by OpenAI's data policies

- Image Wand turns sketches and handwritten or typed notes into images in Notes

- Describe your change in Writing Tools allows you to suggest how you'd like something rewritten, for example as a poem

- Camera Control (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max)

- Visual Intelligence with Camera Control helps you instantly learn about places or interact with information simply by pointing your iPhone at the object, with the option to tap into Google Search or ChatGPT

- Camera Control two-stage shutter lets you lock focus and exposure in Camera when light pressing the Camera Control



Mail

- Mail Categorization sorts your messages to help you prioritize the most important messages

- Digest view groups all of the messages from one sender into a single bundle for easy browsing



Photos

- Video viewing improvements, including the ability to scrub frame-by-frame and a setting to turn off auto-looping video playback

- Improvements when navigating Collections views, including the ability to swipe right to go back to the previous view

- Recently Viewed and Recently Shared album history can be cleared

- Favorites album appears in the Utilities collection in addition to Pinned Collections



Safari

- New background images to customize your Safari Start Page

- Import and Export enables you to export your browsing data from Safari and import browsing data from another app into Safari

- HTTPS Priority upgrades URLs to HTTPS whenever possible

- File Download Live Activity shows the progress of a file download in the Dynamic Island and on your home screen



This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

- Voice Memos supports layered recording, letting you add vocals over an existing song idea without the need for headphones -- then import your two-track projects directly into Logic Pro (iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max)

- Share Item Location in Find My helps you locate and recover misplaced items by easily and securely sharing the location of an AirTag or Find My network accessory with trusted third parties, such as airlines

- Natural language search in Apple Music and Apple TV app lets you describe what you're looking for using any combination of categories like genres, moods, actors, decades, and more

- Favorite Categories in Podcasts allows you to choose your favorite categories and get relevant show recommendations that you can easily access in your Library

- Personalized Search page in Podcasts highlights the most relevant categories and editorially curated collections tailored to you

- Sudoku for News+ Puzzles provided in three difficulty levels and available for News+ subscribers

- Support for the Hearing Test feature on AirPods Pro 2 in Cyprus, Czechia, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Romania, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom

- Support for the Hearing Aid feature on AirPods Pro 2 in United Arab Emirates

- Pre-market price quotes in Stocks lets you track NASDAQ and NYSE tickers prior to market open

- Fixes an issue where recently captured photos do not appear immediately in the All Photos grid

- Fixes an issue where Night mode photos in Camera could appear degraded when capturing long exposures (iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max)



