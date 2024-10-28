iOS 18.1: Διαθέσιμη η τελική έκδοση με Apple Intelligence, αλλά όχι ακόμα για Ευρώπη

Η Apple κυκλοφόρησε σήμερα το iOS 18.1 και το iPadOS 18.1, τα οποία μπορείτε να κατεβάσετε στα συμβατά iPhone και iPad over-the-air πηγαίνοντας στις Ρυθμίσεις > Γενικά > Ενημέρωση λογισμικού.

Το Apple Intelligence είναι το κύριο νέο χαρακτηριστικό του iOS 18.1 και του iPadOS 18.1 και μερικες από τις πρώτες λειτουργίες του είναι διαθέσιμες στα iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, σε οποιοδήποτε μοντέλο iPhone 16 ή σε οποιοδήποτε iPad με chip της σειράς M ή A17 Pro. Σημειώστε ότι το Apple Intelligence κυκλοφορεί σε μορφή beta και αρχικά θα υπάρχει μια σύντομη λίστα αναμονής.

Υπάρχουν διαθέσιμες πολλαπλές λειτουργίες του Apple Intelligence:

* Writing Tools - Μπορείτε να χρησιμοποιήσετε τα Writing Tools για διόρθωση κειμένου, για να ξαναγράψετε ό,τι έχετε γράψει και για να λάβετε περιλήψεις.

* Siri - Η Siri έχει νέα εμφάνιση, μια λειτουργία Type to Siri και γνώσεις προϊόντων της Apple για την απάντηση ερωτήσεων σχετικών με την υποστήριξη. Η Siri μπορεί επίσης να διατηρεί καλύτερα το πλαίσιο μεταξύ των αιτημάτων και να συμβαδίζει αν σκοντάφτετε στα λόγια σας.

* Περιλήψεις και Έξυπνες απαντήσεις - Στο Mail και τα Messages, υπάρχουν λειτουργίες περίληψης και Έξυπνης απάντησης, ενώ για όλες τις εφαρμογές, θα έχετε περιλήψεις ειδοποιήσεων. Στο Safari, μπορείτε να λαμβάνετε περιλήψεις ιστοσελίδων και μπορείτε επίσης να λαμβάνετε περιλήψεις των απομαγνητοφωνημένων κειμένων στην εφαρμογή Notes, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των τηλεφωνικών κλήσεων.

* Photos - Οι Photos διαθέτουν την επιλογή "Clean Up" για την αφαίρεση ανεπιθύμητων αντικειμένων και το Memory Movie για τη δημιουργία slideshows από τις εικόνες σας με μια απλή φράση.

* Focus - Υπάρχει η λειτουργία Focus "Μείωση των διακοπών" που σας εμφανίζει μόνο τις σημαντικές ειδοποιήσεις που χρειάζονται την προσοχή σας.

Υπάρχουν επίσης και άλλες νέες προσθήκες στο iOS 18.1 και στο iPadOS 18.1, οι οποίες θα ενδιαφέρουν ιδιαίτερα όσους δεν διαθέτουν συσκευή που υποστηρίζει το Apple Intelligence.

Η Apple έχει βελτιώσει το Control Center, ώστε να μπορείτε πλέον να διαχωρίσετε περισσότερους ελέγχους συνδεσιμότητας, να αποκτήσετε πρόσβαση στην εφαρμογή Measure και πολλά άλλα, καθώς και να μπορείτε να καταγράφετε τηλεφωνικές κλήσεις. Για να καταγράψετε μια κλήση, απλώς πατήστε το κουμπί στην αριστερή γωνία ενώ η κλήση βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη. Θα ειδοποιηθούν όλοι και θα προστεθεί στην εφαρμογή Σημειώσεις, όπου θα λάβετε ένα αντίγραφο των όσων ειπώθηκαν.

Η πρόσβαση NFC ανοίγει σε εφαρμογές τρίτων κατασκευαστών, επιτρέποντας κάθε είδους νέες δυνατότητες, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των ανέπαφων πληρωμών που δεν είναι το Apple Pay. Οι πλήρεις σημειώσεις έκδοσης της Apple για το iOS 18.1 είναι διαθέσιμες παρακάτω.

Apple Intelligence (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Writing Tools

- Writing Tools are available nearly everywhere you type, allowing you to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text right in the app you’re working in

- Rewrite suggests different versions of your text so you can choose which combination of flow and wording you like best

- Proofread lets you view suggested improvements to what you’re writing, like grammar fixes and language refinements

- Summarize allows you to select text wherever you’re writing and generate a high-quality summary

Siri

- A new look and feel includes a glowing light that wraps around the edge of your screen, animates responsively to the sound of your voice, and lets you keep scrolling or typing while you talk to Siri

- Type to Siri when you don’t want to speak a request out loud by double tapping at the bottom of the screen

- Richer language understanding enables Siri to follow along if you stumble over your words or change your mind mid-sentence

- Conversational context is maintained over the course of a session, so you can refer more naturally to something you said in a recent request or something Siri mentioned in a recent response

- Product knowledge helps you get answers to thousands of questions about the features and settings on your Apple products

- Voice enhancements make Siri sound more natural, expressive, and clear

Photos

- Photos search lets you find photos and videos simply by describing what you’re looking for

- Clean Up removes distractions in your photos

- Memory movies can be created by describing the story you want to see

Notifications

- Notification summaries make it easy to catch up on your notifications with a glanceable summary of the most important information

- Reduce Interruptions is a new Focus that ensures the most urgent notifications get through to you while silencing potential distractions

- Smart Reply in Mail and Messages help you quickly respond to messages with suggested responses

- Priority messages in Mail understands the content of your messages and prioritizes those that require your attention, displaying them at the top of your inbox

- Transcription summaries in Notes give you an intelligently created summary of the transcript from your audio recording or call recording

Phone

- Call recordings and transcriptions let you record live calls and transcribe them in the Notes app, with an automatic announcement that the call is being recorded

Camera

- Camera Control can quickly switch to the front TrueDepth Camera (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max)

- Spatial photo capture, along with spatial video capture, is available in a new Spatial camera mode (iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

AirPods

- Hearing Test feature provides scientifically-validated hearing test results from the comfort of home (intended for users 18 years or older)

- Hearing Aid feature provides personalized, clinical-grade assistance that is automatically applied to sounds in your environment as well as music, videos, and calls (intended for users 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss)

- Hearing Protection feature helps users minimize exposure to loud environmental noise across listening modes (available in the United States and Canada)

- Features require AirPods Pro 2 with firmware version 7B19 or later. All features may not be available for all countries or regions, for more information visit: https://apple.com/airpods-pro/...

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

- Control Center has new options to add connectivity controls individually and reset your configuration

- RCS Business Messaging lets you connect with businesses over RCS (requires carrier support)

- App Store search lets you use natural language to find what you’re looking for more easily

- Game Center friend invites can be sent directly from the Contacts app and Friend Suggestions, and receivers can see the invites in the inbox in Settings

- Fixes an issue in Podcasts where unplayed episodes are marked as played

- Fixes an issue where videos recorded at 4K 60 while the device is warm could experience stutter while scrubbing the video playback in Photos

- Fixes an issue where digital car keys may not unlock or start a vehicle with passive entry after restoring from a backup or transferring directly from another iPhone

- Fixes an issue where iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro models may unexpectedly restart

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/1001...