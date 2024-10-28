macOS Sequoia 15.1: Διαθέσιμη η έκδοση που φέρνει το Apple Intelligence στα Mac (και στην Ευρώπη)

Η Apple κυκλοφόρησε σήμερα το macOS Sequoia 15.1, την πρώτη ενημέρωση του λειτουργικού συστήματος macOS Sequoia που κυκλοφόρησε τον περασμένο Σεπτέμβριο.

Το macOS Sequoia 15.1 εισάγει τα πρώτα χαρακτηριστικά Apple Intelligence για Mac που είναι εξοπλισμένα με επεξεργαστή της σειράς M. Δεν είναι διαθέσιμες όλες οι λειτουργίες Apple Intelligence, αλλά η ενημέρωση περιλαμβάνει υποστήριξη για τα Writing Tools, νέο σχεδιασμό της Siri, λειτουργίες focus με τεχνητή νοημοσύνη, έξυπνες απαντήσεις και περιλήψεις.

Τα Writing Tools μπορούν να χρησιμοποιηθούν σε όλο το λειτουργικό σύστημα οπουδήποτε μπορεί να επιλεγεί και να υποστεί επεξεργασία ένα κείμενο και η λειτουργία υποστηρίζει τον ορθογραφικό έλεγχο, τη διόρθωση της γραμματικής, την επανεγγραφή της εργασίας σας με νέο τόνο και την περίληψη κειμένου.

Η Siri έχει ενημερωθεί με νέο σχεδιασμό που περιλαμβάνει μια διακριτική λάμψη γύρω από την οθόνη, ενώ η λειτουργία Type to Siri σημαίνει ότι δεν χρειάζεται να μιλάτε στη Siri για να λάβετε απαντήσεις. Η Siri μπορεί να σας ακολουθήσει αν σκοντάφτετε στα λόγια σας και μπορεί να διατηρεί το πλαίσιο μεταξύ των αιτημάτων. Το Safari μπορεί να συνοψίζει άρθρα και υπάρχει μια νέα λειτουργία εστίασης Reduce Interruptions (Μείωση διακοπών) που επισημαίνει έξυπνα μόνο τις σημαντικές ειδοποιήσεις.

Οι έξυπνες απαντήσεις είναι διαθέσιμες στα Messages και το Mail, ενώ η εφαρμογή Mail φέρνει στην επιφάνεια μηνύματα με προτεραιότητα και χρονική ευαισθησία και τα τοποθετεί στην κορυφή των εισερχομένων σας. Οι Photos διαθέτουν μια λειτουργία Memory Movie για τη δημιουργία slideshows με βάση περιγραφές κειμένου, ενώ υπάρχει και ένα εργαλείο Clean Up για ανεπιθύμητα αντικείμενα στις φωτογραφίες σας. Οι πλήρεις σημειώσεις έκδοσης της Apple για την ενημέρωση είναι στο τέλος του άρθρου.

Επιπλέον, η Apple κυκλοφόρησε σήμερα το watchOS 11.1, την πρώτη σημαντική ενημέρωση του λειτουργικού συστήματος που είναι συμβατό με το Apple Watch Series 6 και νεότερα, όλα τα μοντέλα Apple Watch Ultra και το Apple Watch SE 2.

Το watchOS 11.1 μπορείτε να το κατεβάσετε σε ένα iPhone που τρέχει το iOS 18.1 ανοίγοντας την εφαρμογή Apple Watch και πηγαίνοντας στο General > Software Update. Για να εγκαταστήσετε το νέο λογισμικό, το Apple Watch πρέπει να έχει τουλάχιστον 50% μπαταρία και να είναι τοποθετημένο σε φορτιστή.

Σύμφωνα με τις σημειώσεις έκδοσης της Apple, το watchOS 11.1 προσθέτει βελτιώσεις και διορθώσεις σφαλμάτων, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της διόρθωσης ενός προβλήματος με την εγγραφή δεδομένων αναπνευστικών διαταραχών στο HealthKit για ορισμένους χρήστες.

Εξάλλου, η Apple κυκλοφόρησε σήμερα το tvOS 18.1, τη νεότερη έκδοση του λειτουργικού συστήματος tvOS 18 που κυκλοφόρησε τον περασμένο Σεπτέμβριο. Το tvOS 18.1 είναι διαθέσιμο για τα μοντέλα Apple TV 4K και Apple TV HD. Οι ενημερώσεις του tvOS είναι συχνά μικρής κλίμακας και το tvOS 18.1 δεν φαίνεται να αποτελεί εξαίρεση.

This update introduces the first set of features powered by Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that unlocks powerful new ways to communicate, work, and express yourself, all while protecting your data with an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI. This release also includes drag and drop support for iPhone Mirroring and other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

Apple Intelligence (Mac with M1 and later)

Writing Tools

- Writing Tools are available nearly everywhere you type, allowing you to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text right in the app you're working in

- Rewrite suggests different versions of your text so you can choose which combination of flow and wording you like best

- Proofread lets you view suggested improvements to what you're writing, like grammar fixes and language refinements

- Summarize allows you to select text wherever you're writing and generate a high-quality summary

Siri

- A new look and feel includes a glowing light that wraps around the edge of your screen, animates responsively to the sound of your voice, and lets you keep scrolling or typing while you talk to Siri

- Type to Siri when you don't want to speak a request out loud

- Richer language understanding enables Siri to follow along if you stumble over your words or change your mind mid-sentence

- Conversational context is maintained over the course of a session, so you can refer more naturally to something you said in a recent request or something Siri mentioned in a recent response

- Product knowledge helps you get answers to thousands of questions about the features and settings on your Apple products

- Voice enhancements make Siri sound more natural, expressive, and clear

Photos

- Memory movies can be created by describing the story you want to see

- Photos search lets you find photos and videos simply by describing what you're looking for

- Clean Up removes distractions in your photos

Notifications

- Notification summaries make it easy to catch up on your notifications with a glanceable summary of the most important information

- Reduce Interruptions is a new Focus that ensures the most urgent notifications get through to you while silencing potential distractions

Additional Features

- Smart Reply in Mail and Messages help you quickly respond to messages with suggested responses

- Transcription summaries in Notes give you an intelligently created summary of the transcript from your audio recording

iPhone Mirroring

- Drag and drop support lets you seamlessly move files, photos, videos, and more between your Mac and iPhone

AirPods

- Hearing Protection feature helps users minimize exposure to loud environmental noise across listening modes (available in the United States and Canada)

- Features require AirPods Pro 2 with firmware version 7B19 or later. All features may not be available for all countries or regions, for more information visit: https://apple.com/airpods-pro/...

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

- Option to automatically download and install games and apps to an external disk drive

- Game Center friend invites can be sent directly from the Contacts app and Friend Suggestions and receivers can see the invites in the inbox in Settings