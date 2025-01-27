macOS Sequoia 15.3: Διαθέσιμη η τελική έκδοση που φέρνει τα Genmoji

Εκτός από τα iOS 18.3 και iPadOS 18.3, η Apple διανέμει εδώ και λίγη ώρα το macOS Sequoia 15.3, την τρίτη σημαντική ενημέρωση του λειτουργικού συστήματος macOS Sequoia που κυκλοφόρησε τον περασμένο Σεπτέμβριο.

Οι κάτοχοι συμβατών Mac μπορούν να κατεβάσουν την ενημέρωση macOS Sequoia μέσω της ενότητας Software Update του System Settings. Η Apple έχει επίσης κυκλοφορήσει τα macOS 14.7.3 και macOS 13.7.3 με διορθώσεις ασφαλείας για παλαιότερους Mac.

Το macOS Sequoia φέρνει το Genmoji στους Mac που υποστηρίζουν το Apple Intelligence, πράγμα που σημαίνει ότι είναι πλέον δυνατή η δημιουργία προσαρμοσμένων χαρακτήρων emoji χρησιμοποιώντας την εφαρμογή Messages.

Η ενημερωμένη έκδοση καταργεί επίσης τις περιλήψεις των ειδοποιήσεων για τις εφαρμογές ειδήσεων και ψυχαγωγίας για να αποτρέψει τις παραπλανητικές περιλήψεις τίτλων του Apple Intelligence.

Οι σημειώσεις έκδοσης της Apple για την ενημέρωση είναι παρακάτω.

This update introduces Genmoji, powered by Apple Intelligence, and also includes other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

- Genmoji creation in Messages and other apps

- Calculator repeats the last mathematical operation when you click the equals sign again

- Easily manage settings for notification summaries from the Lock Screen (Mac with Apple silicon)

- Updated style for summarized notifications better distinguishes them from other notifications by using italicized text as well as the glyph (Mac with Apple silicon)

- Notification summaries for News & Entertainment apps are temporarily unavailable, and users who opt-in will see them again when the feature becomes available (Mac with Apple silicon)

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/1001...