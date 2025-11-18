The Game Awards 2025: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα κορυφαία games της χρονιάς

Η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για τα The Game Awards 2025 ξεκίνησε επίσημα, με την ανακοίνωση των φετινών υποψηφιοτήτων για το Game of the Year να επιβεβαιώνει ότι τα indie studios δεν αστειεύονται. Το χθεσινό livestream αποκάλυψε μια εξάδα παιχνιδιών που αντικατοπτρίζει ένα από τα πιο πολυποίκιλα και γεμάτα εκπλήξεις gaming calendars των τελευταίων ετών.
Ανάμεσα στις υποψηφιότητες δεσπόζουν τίτλοι όπως το Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, το οποίο ξεχώρισε μέσα στη χρονιά για τη φρέσκια καλλιτεχνική του προσέγγιση και το ιδιαίτερο turn-based σύστημα μάχης. Ο εντυπωσιακός αριθμός των 12 συνολικών προτάσεων σε 10 κατηγορίες δεν αφήνει αμφιβολίες για το πόσο ισχυρό αντίκτυπο είχε το παιχνίδι στη βιομηχανία. Μαζί του στη λίστα βρίσκουμε επίσης το πολυαναμενόμενο Hades 2 και φυσικά το εδώ και χρόνια μυθοποιημένο Hollow Knight: Silksong, που επιτέλους εμφανίζεται σε μεγάλη σκηνή μετά από ατελείωτους κύκλους προσμονής.
Η εξάδα συμπληρώνεται από τρεις ιδιαίτερα βαριές παραγωγές: το Death Stranding 2: On the Beach του Hideo Kojima, το Donkey Kong Bananza που σηματοδοτεί μια νέα σελίδα στη σειρά, και το Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, την ιστορική RPG περιπέτεια που ανεβάζει τον ρεαλισμό ένα επίπεδο παραπάνω. Παρότι οι μεγάλες αυτές κυκλοφορίες ήταν αναμενόμενο να βρεθούν στη λίστα, η ισορροπία μεταξύ AAA και indie τίτλων δείχνει το πόσο δυναμικά έχει εξελιχθεί η σκηνή των μικρότερων στούντιο.
Με την ανακοίνωση των υποψηφίων, τα The Game Awards περνούν τώρα στο επόμενο στάδιο: την ψηφοφορία. Η διεθνής κριτική επιτροπή ετοιμάζεται να εξετάσει λεπτομερώς τις προτάσεις σε όλες τις επιμέρους κατηγορίες, από Best RPG και Best Narrative μέχρι Best Art Direction και Best Indie. Ωστόσο, όπως πάντα, σημαντικό ρόλο θα παίξει και το κοινό. Οι fans έχουν ήδη τη δυνατότητα να ψηφίσουν τον δικό τους νικητή μέχρι τις 10 Δεκεμβρίου.
Ακολουθούν όλες οι υποψηφιότητες ανά κατηγορία.
Game of the Year
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Best Art Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2 On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Audio Design
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Silent Hill f
Best Game Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades 2
- Split Fiction
Best Multiplayer
- Arc Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring: Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Best Narrative
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Silent Hill f
Best Performance
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Jennifer English
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Ben Starr
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Charlie Cox
- Ghost of Yōtei - Erika Ishii
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Troy Baker
- Silent Hill f - Konatsu Kato
Best Score & Music
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Action
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades 2
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
Best Family Game
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Lego Party
- Lego Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing Crossworlds
- Split Fiction
Best Fighting Game
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5 REVO
Best Independent Game
- Absolum
- Ball X Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Mobile Game
- Destiny Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Wuthering Waves
Best Ongoing Game
- Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man's Sky
Best RPG
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
Best Sports/Racing Game
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing Crossworlds
Best Strategy/Sim Game
- Civilization 7
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- The Alters
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Best VR/AR Game
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Deadpool VR
- Ghost Town
- The Midnight Walk
Best Adaptation
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- Splinter Cell Deathwatch
- The Last of Us season 2
- Until Dawn
Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Debut Indie Game
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Megabonk
Games for Impact
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
- South of Midnight
- Wanderstop
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Brawk
- Chovy
- Forsaken
- Kakeru
- Menard
- Zywoo
Best Esports Team
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NRG (Valorant)
- Team Falcons (Dota 2)
- Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends Bang Bang)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)
Content Creator of the Year
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1tikal
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Most Anticipated Game
- 007 First Light
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4