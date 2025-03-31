iOS 18.4: Διαθέσιμο το νέο update με Apple Intelligence για την Ευρώπη

Η Apple κυκλοφόρησε πριν από λίγη ώρα το iOS 18.4 και το iPadOS 18.4, την τέταρτη σημαντική ενημέρωση για τα mobile λειτουργικά συστήματα της, τα οποία μπορούν να κατέβουν από τώρα στα συμβατά iPhone και iPad. Παράλληλα, η εταιρεία κυκλοφορεί και τις εκδόσεις iOS / iPadOS 16.7.11 και iOS / iPadOS 15.8.4 για παλαιότερα μοντέλα που δεν υποστηρίζουν το iOS 18.



Το iOS 18.4 προσθέτει τις ειδοποιήσεις προτεραιότητας (Priority Notifications) για τις συσκευές με υποστήριξη του Apple Intelligence, δείχνοντάς σας πρώτες τις σημαντικότερες ειδοποιήσεις σας. Επιπλέον, υπάρχει μια ειδική εφαρμογή Apple Vision Pro, μια νέα λειτουργία Apple News Food για τους συνδρομητές του Apple News+, αρκετές βελτιώσεις για το Photos και φυσικά οι καθιερωμένες επιδιορθώσεις διάφορων μικροπροβλημάτων.

Να σημειωθεί ότι με την έκδοση αυτή έρχονται επίσημα πλέον οι λειτουργίες του Apple Intelligence στην Ευρώπη.

Ακολουθεί το επίσημο changelog από την Apple:

Apple Intelligence (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Priority notifications appear at the top of your notifications, highlighting important notifications that may require your immediate attention

Sketch is now available as an additional style option in Image Playground, allowing you to create gorgeous sketch drawings

Apple Intelligence features support 8 additional languages and 2 additional English locales, including English (India, Singapore), French (France, Canada), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (South Korea), Portuguese (Brazil), Simplified Chinese, and Spanish (Spain, Latin America, US)

Apple Vision Pro App

The new Apple Vision Pro app, automatically installed for users with Apple Vision Pro, helps you discover new content, spatial experiences, and quickly access information about your device

Apple News+

Recipes from some of the world's best recipe publishers are now available on Apple News+

Recipe Catalog allows you to browse or search to find the perfect dish and save it to your Saved Recipes

Cooking mode lets you easily follow step-by-step directions

The Food section also includes stories about restaurants, kitchen tips, healthy eating, and more

Photos

New filters to show or hide items that are not contained in an album, or synced from a Mac or PC, in the Library view in Photos

Reorder items in the Media Types and Utilities collections in Photos

Consistent filtering options in all collections, including the ability to sort by oldest or newest first in Photos

Option to sort albums by Date Modified in Photos

Ability to disable "Recently Viewed" and "Recently Shared" collections in Photos Settings

Hidden photos are no longer included for import to Mac or a PC if Use Face ID is enabled in Photos settings

This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

Safari recent search suggestions help you quickly get back to previous search topics when starting a new query

Setup Assistant streamlines steps parents need to take to create a Child Account for a kid in their family, and enables child-appropriate default settings if parents prefer to complete setting up a Child Account later

Screen Time App Limits persist even after a child uninstalls and reinstalls an app

App Store includes summaries for user reviews so you can get helpful insights from other users at a glance

Pause and resume of an app download or update on App Store without losing progress

New widgets for Podcasts including a Followed Shows widget to track your favorite shows and a Library widget to get to your most used sections, such as Latest Episodes, Saved, and Downloaded

Ambient Music offers the ability to instantly play music from Control Center, giving access to a set of hand-curated playlists that offer soundtracks for daily life

Apple Fitness+ Collections can now be added to Library

Matter-compatible robot vacuum cleaners can be controlled in the Home app as well as be added to scenes and automations

Support for 10 new system languages including Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu

