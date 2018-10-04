To iPhone Xs Μax δεν καταφέρνει να κατακτήσει την 1η θέση στο DxOMark για την καλύτερη κάμερα σε smartphone

Το iPhone Xs Max δοκιμάστηκε εκτενώς από το DxOMark, φιλοδοξώντας να κατακτήσει την κορυφή της σχετικής λίστας για smartphones. Ωστόσο, η κορυφή δεν κατακτήθηκε. Στην 1η θέση των αποτελεσμάτων του DxOMark παραμένει το Huawei P20 Pro με 109 πόντους.
Το iPhone Xs Max συγκέντρωσε 105 πόντους και ξεπέρασε τα Galaxy Note 9 & HTC U12+ (103 πόντοι αμφότερα) ωστόσο δεν κατάφερε να ρίξει τον βασιλιά από τον κορυφή. Σύμφωνα με το DxOMark, το iPhone Xs Max διαθέτει μια από τις καλύτερες κάμερες σε smartphone που κυκλοφορούν αυτήν τη στιγμή στην αγορά, αισθητά αναβαθμισμένη σε σχέση με την περσινή πρόταση του iPhone X.
iPhone Xs / Max Photo
- 12MP wide-angle camera
- Optical Image Stabilization
- f/1.8
- Αναβαθμισμένο Quad-LED true tone flash
- 12MP telephoto camera
- Optical Image Stabilization
- f/2.4
- 2x Optical Zoom, digital zoom up to 10x
- 7MP Truedepth camera
- f/2.2
- 1080p 60fps video
- Smart HDR
- Extended dynamic range για video στα 30 fps
- Cinematic video stabilization (1080p και 720p)
- 1080p HD video recording στα 30 fps ή 60 fps
iPhone Xs / Max Video
- 4K video recording στα 24 fps, 30 fps ή 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording στα 30 fps ή 60 fps
- Extended dynamic range για video μέχρι 30 fps
- 2x optical zoom; digital zoom μέχρι 6x
- Slo-mo video στα 1080p στα 120 fps ή 240 fps
- Time-lapse video με stabilization
- Stereo recording
- Optical Video Stabilization
Τα μεγαλύτερα “αγκάθια” στην κάμερα του iPhone Xs Max εντοπίζονται στις φωτογραφήσεις με χρήση flash, στα υψηλά ποσοστά θορύβου στις λήψεις με zoom και σε συνθήκες χαμηλού φωτισμού και στις διακυμάνσεις του white balance σε συνθήκες εσωτερικού φωτισμού.
Τα (+) και (-) των δοκιμασιών του DxOMark:
(+)
- Very good target exposure and dynamic range in bright light and indoor conditions
- Good detail in all conditions
- Vivid and pleasant colors in most situations
- Fast and accurate autofocus
- Very good subject isolation and pleasant spotlight effect in bokeh mode
- Very wide dynamic range
- Very good image stabilization
- Fast and repeatable autofocus
- Good image detail, especially when shooting outdoors
(-)
- Flash images often underexposed
- Luminance noise is noticeable in lower light and the shadow areas of high-contrast scenes
- Coarse luminance noise and a lack of detail are noticeable in zoom shots
- Sometimes unstable white balance when shooting under indoor lighting
- Luminance noise in lower light
[via iPhonehellas.gr]