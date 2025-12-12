The Game Awards 2025: Ο απόλυτος θρίαμβος του Clair Obscur και η νύχτα των μεγάλων εκπλήξεων

Η αυλαία έπεσε για άλλη μια χρονιά στη μεγαλύτερη γιορτή της βιομηχανίας των video games. Τα The Game Awards 2025 ολοκληρώθηκαν, αφήνοντας πίσω τους μια βραδιά γεμάτη λάμψη, συγκινήσεις και έναν αδιαμφισβήτητο πρωταγωνιστή που σάρωσε τα πάντα στο διάβα του. Αν περιμένατε μια μοιρασιά ανάμεσα στους τίτλους της χρονιάς, τα αποτελέσματα μάλλον σας διέψευσαν, καθώς το Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 της Sandfall Interactive αναδείχθηκε ο απόλυτος κυρίαρχος, φεύγοντας με το βαρύτιμο αγαλματίδιο του Game of the Year (GOTY).

Η επέλαση του Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Η βραδιά ανήκε δικαιωματικά στη Sandfall Interactive. Το Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, το οποίο είχε ήδη κερδίσει τις εντυπώσεις κριτικών και κοινού, επιβεβαίωσε τη δυναμική του με τον πιο ηχηρό τρόπο. Δεν αρκέστηκε μόνο στον τίτλο του «Παιχνιδιού της Χρονιάς». Το ατμοσφαιρικό RPG απέδειξε την καλλιτεχνική και τεχνική του αρτιότητα, αποσπώντας συνολικά οκτώ επιπλέον βραβεία.

Οι κριτές αναγνώρισαν την ποιότητά του σε καίριους τομείς, χαρίζοντάς του τις διακρίσεις για Best Narrative (Καλύτερη Αφήγηση), Best Art Direction (Καλύτερη Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση) και Best Score and Music(Καλύτερη Μουσική). Επιπλέον, ο τίτλος κυριάρχησε στις κατηγορίες Best RPG, Best Game Direction, αλλά και στο χώρο των ανεξάρτητων παραγωγών, κερδίζοντας τα Best Independent Game και Best Debut Indie Game. Το «κερασάκι στην τούρτα» ήταν η βράβευση της Jennifer English, η οποία ενσάρκωσε μοναδικά τον ρόλο της Maelle, κερδίζοντας το βραβείο για Best Performance.

Οι μεγάλοι νικητές στις υπόλοιπες κατηγορίες

Παρόλο που το Clair Obscur μονοπώλησε το ενδιαφέρον, η βιομηχανία είχε να επιδείξει και άλλα διαμάντια που ξεχώρισαν μέσα στο 2025.

Στην κατηγορία της δράσης, το πολυαναμενόμενο Hades 2 της Supergiant Games επιβεβαίωσε τις προσδοκίες, κατακτώντας το βραβείο Best Action Game. Μια άλλη μεγάλη στιγμή της βραδιάς ήταν η αναγνώριση του Hollow Knight: Silksong. Ένας τίτλος που έγινε σχεδόν μύθος λόγω της μακράς αναμονής του, κατάφερε τελικά να κερδίσει το βραβείο Best Action-Adventure, αποζημιώνοντας τους fans για την υπομονή τους.

Στον τομέα των Fighting Games, οι μάχες ήταν σκληρές, αλλά το Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves ήταν αυτό που σήκωσε τη ζώνη του πρωταθλητή. Για τους λάτρεις της στρατηγικής, η νοσταλγία συνάντησε την ποιότητα, με το Final Fantasy Tactics να ανακηρύσσεται Best Strategy/Sim Game.

Η Nintendo, όπως συνηθίζει, είχε τη δική της δυναμική παρουσία. Το Mario Kart World άφησε πίσω τον ανταγωνισμό στην κατηγορία Best Sports/Racing, ενώ το χαριτωμένο Donkey Kong Bananza κέρδισε τις καρδιές μικρών και μεγάλων ως Best Family Game.

Multiplayer, VR και Κοινωνικός Αντίκτυπος

Στον χώρο του online gaming, το Arc Raiders ξεχώρισε ως το Best Multiplayer Game, προσφέροντας έντονες συγκινήσεις συνεργασίας και ανταγωνισμού. Παράλληλα, το αειθαλές No Man's Sky της Hello Games απέδειξε ότι η σκληρή δουλειά και η συνεχής υποστήριξη ανταμείβονται, κερδίζοντας το βραβείο Best Ongoing Game για την αδιάκοπη εξέλιξή του.

Η εικονική πραγματικότητα είχε την τιμητική της με το The Midnight Walk να αποσπά το βραβείο Best VR Game, προσφέροντας μια εμπειρία που καθήλωσε τους κριτές.

Τα βραβεία δεν παρέλειψαν να τιμήσουν παιχνίδια με κοινωνικό μήνυμα και καινοτομία. Το South of Midnight ξεχώρισε στην κατηγορία Games for Impact, ενώ το Doom: The Dark Ages έδειξε τον δρόμο για το μέλλον, κερδίζοντας το βραβείο Innovation in Accessibility, αποδεικνύοντας ότι το gaming πρέπει να είναι προσβάσιμο σε όλους.

Τέλος, η φωνή των παικτών ακούστηκε δυνατά μέσω του Players' Choice Award, το οποίο κατέληξε στο Wuthering Waves, επιβεβαιώνοντας τη δημοφιλία του τίτλου στην παγκόσμια κοινότητα.

Ακολουθούν όλοι οι νικητές ανά κατηγορία (μαζί με τους φιναλίστ)



GAME OF THE YEAR

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost Of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BEST NARRATIVE

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost Of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost Of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong

Darren Korb, Hades 2

Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Toma Otowa, Ghost Of Yōtei

Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost Of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii, Ghost Of Yōtei

Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f

Troy Baker, Indiana Jones And The Great Circle

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)

Atomfall (Rebellion)

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)

South Of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

GAMES FOR IMPACT

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)

Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don't Nod Montreal/Don't Nod)

South Of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

BEST ONGOING

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)

Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

Megabonk (Vedinad)

BEST MOBILE GAME

Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)

Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)

Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)

Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

BEST VR/AR

Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)

Arken Age (VitruviusVR)

Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)

Marvel's Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)

The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)

BEST ACTION

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BEST RPG

Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios/Deep SIlver)

The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

BEST FIGHTING

2XKO (Riot Games)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves (SNK Corporation)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

BEST FAMILY

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Lego Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)

Lego Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

The Alters (11 Bit Studios)

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (Firaxis Games/2K)

Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)

Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)

F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Rematch (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)

Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)

Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)

Split Fiction (Hazelight/EA)

BEST ADAPTATION

A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)

Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)

The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)

Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)

Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt Red)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKaL

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League Of Legends (Riot)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot)

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)

f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto (Valorant)

Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)

MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)

Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Gen.G – League of Legends

NRG – Valorant

Team Falcons – DOTA 2

Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

PLAYERS' VOICE